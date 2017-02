For Lili Rollins, 13, spelling is about more than just competing in spelling bees.

It is how she talks to her mom.

Patsy Rollins is deaf, and while the two communicate through sign language, Lili said sometimes she does not know the sign for a word.

Read the full article in the Feb. 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

