Navarre Press Editorial View all
Time to Even the Playing Field for Small Businesses
By Dominic M. Calabro, President & CEO Florida Taxwatch Small businesses truly are this nation’s backbone. They account for 94…
East Milton Elementary kindergarten teacher Kristen White was announced Friday as the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year 2018…
Local: View all
He put on a show in the fourth quarter Thursday night. Nineteen points in all, a head-turning effort fueled…
Sports: View all
Seth Harrigan, owner of Seth’s Beach Services, was arrested Dec. 28, and released Dec. 30 on $5,000 bond. He…
Crime: View all
5 things to know in Florida View all
OFFICIALS: WOMAN THROWS DOG FROM BRIDGE, CLAIMING IT CAN FLY Capt. David Walesky of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control told the Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/AsAsgz ) that the 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix…
Headlines
Santa Rosa County has a homeless problem. They may not be asking for change on every street corner or sleeping…
Deputy raises would cosOn Jan. 23, Santa Rosa’s new sheriff Bob Johnson will go before the board to ask for…
A Gulf Breeze man was fatally struck by a car Tuesday while trying to assist victims of a five car…
Although the central and south areas of Santa Rosa have long outpaced the north in residential development, the disparity is…
The election of two members to the Holley-Navarre Water System (HNWS) board of directors will be held Jan. 17, and…
A vacation to Gulf Breeze went terribly wrong for a 17 year old boy after a 46 year old woman…
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 5400…
After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution broadening allowable use of medical…
For the first time in 16 years there is a new sheriff in town, or at least in Santa Rosa…
Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadly stabbing of young Navarre teen Daniel Jebadiah Bubanas, 19. His family has…
Navarre Press Editorial View all
By Dominic M. Calabro, President & CEO Florida Taxwatch Small businesses truly are this nation’s backbone. They account for 94…