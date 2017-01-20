Navarre Press

County’s homeless population hiding in plain sight

Santa Rosa County has a homeless problem. They may not be asking for change on every street corner or sleeping on benches in every public…

Cost of deputy raises $1.8 million

Deputy raises would cosOn Jan. 23, Santa Rosa’s new…

Man killed assisting crash victim

Santa Rosa’s growth gap increasing

Teacher of the Year announced

East Milton Elementary kindergarten teacher Kristen White was announced Friday as the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year 2018 during a surprise visit to her…

Pole studio opens up in Navarre

There’s a new way to workout in Navarre. The…

Santa Rosa’s only family homeless shelter gives hope

Start of ferry service docked again

Late surge not enough to propel Raiders to victory

He put on a show in the fourth quarter Thursday night. Nineteen points in all, a head-turning effort fueled by four 3-pointers that willed the…

Argos picked to repeat as Gulf South champs in baseball

West Florida is the team to beat in baseball…

Stringfield and Buckner stay the course during challenging season

Raiders punch ticket to district final

Beachfront Springhill Suites nears completion

Finishing touches are underway at the Springhill Suites by Marriott on Navarre Beach as construction winds to a close. Ben Harris is the project manager…

Trained dogs are happier dogs

As good and responsible pet owners, it’s our job…

County rejects BearWise funding

Microplastics: Hidden source of beach pollution

Voices of Democracy

Three Navarre Navy Junior ROTC students were recognized at VFW Post 11367 for their Voice of Democracy essays and audio presentations. Faith Aldrich took first…

Navarre grad helps carry on Seabee tradition

Navarre High graduate Tyler Brown is part of the…

WeatherSTEM brings real world data to the classroom

Six Santa Rosa schools receive Five Star Award

Teacher of the Year announced

By Jamie Gentry on January 20, 2017.

East Milton Elementary kindergarten teacher Kristen White was announced Friday as the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year 2018…

Late surge not enough to propel Raiders to victory

By Gail Acosta on January 20, 2017.

He put on a show in the fourth quarter Thursday night. Nineteen points in all, a head-turning effort fueled…

Paddle boards stolen and pawned

By Staff Reporters on January 12, 2017.

Seth Harrigan, owner of Seth’s Beach Services, was arrested Dec. 28, and released Dec. 30 on $5,000 bond. He…

Five Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 20

By AP News on January 20, 2017.

OFFICIALS: WOMAN THROWS DOG FROM BRIDGE, CLAIMING IT CAN FLY Capt. David Walesky of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control told the Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/AsAsgz ) that the 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix…

County’s homeless population hiding in plain sight

Santa Rosa County has a homeless problem. They may not be asking for change on every street corner or sleeping…

Cost of deputy raises $1.8 million

Deputy raises would cosOn Jan. 23, Santa Rosa’s new sheriff Bob Johnson will go before the board to ask for…

Man killed assisting crash victim

A Gulf Breeze man was fatally struck by a car Tuesday while trying to assist victims of a five car…

Santa Rosa’s growth gap increasing

Although the central and south areas of Santa Rosa have long outpaced the north in residential development, the disparity is…

Holley-Navarre Water updates election protocol

The election of two members to the Holley-Navarre Water System (HNWS) board of directors will be held Jan. 17, and…

Teen sexually assaulted by family friend

A vacation to Gulf Breeze went terribly wrong for a 17 year old boy after a 46 year old woman…

Police seek home invasion suspects

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 5400…

Getting medical marijuana no easy task

After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution broadening allowable use of medical…

Johnson swears in as new county sheriff

For the first time in 16 years there is a new sheriff in town, or at least in Santa Rosa…

Sheriff’s office: Stabbing suspect identified, not arrested

Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadly stabbing of young Navarre teen Daniel Jebadiah Bubanas, 19. His family has…

Time to Even the Playing Field for Small Businesses

By Editorial on January 12, 2017.

By Dominic M. Calabro, President & CEO Florida Taxwatch Small businesses truly are this nation’s backbone. They account for 94…

