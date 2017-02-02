County weighs highway improvements, dedication

County Commissioners will consider renaming a portion of Highway 90 in honor of now-retired Sheriff Wendell Hall next week.

Hall served as sheriff for 16 years, the longest term of any sheriff in the county. The portion of highway being considered is in the area near Woodbine Road in Pace.

The county will also be considering giving the Florida Department of Transportation property at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 98 and Navarre School Road in Navarre for intersection improvements. FDOT is currently in the process of making improvements to the highway including the consideration of going from four lanes to six.

Commissioners will also consider final approval of funding for construction of a dedicated right turn lane on southbound Navarre Causeway on Navarre Beach for $58,417. If approved, the project is expected to be completed by March.

All of these items will be discussed Monday during the commission regular meeting and voted on the following Thursday.

For more information, pick up the Feb. 9 issue of the Navarre Press.

