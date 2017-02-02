Santa Rosa hosts education innovation event

By Jamie Gentry on February 2, 2017

More than 100 educators and innovators from all over the country and even outside the U. S. flocked to Santa Rosa County schools Tuesday to experience firsthand how the school district is revolutionizing the teaching of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.)

Read the full article in the Feb. 2 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

STEM Symposium (3)

STEM Symposium (4)

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

One Response to "Santa Rosa hosts education innovation event"

  1. Pingback: Education Innovation News Today – Ron's Ideas

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  