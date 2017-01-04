Sheriff’s office: Stabbing suspect identified, not arrested

Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadly stabbing of young Navarre teen Daniel Jebadiah Bubanas, 19.

His family has laid him to rest. His friends have written tributes including a song. The holidays came and went.

Yet in the loss of Bubanas, no arrests have been made and questions remain unanswered.

The incident that would lead to Bubanas’ death occurred during a night of partying at a popular hangout off Bergren Road in Midway, Dec. 16, around 10:45 p.m.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls describing a stabbing in a wooded area near River Birch Road.

The police report on the incident has mostly been redacted with roughly 13 of 31 pages being completely or almost completely blacked out.

