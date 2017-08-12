University Lending Group – Top Ranked Lender for Santa Rosa!

What does it take to be ranked as the #1 Lender in any market? It starts with a thankful heart.

Ask Stacy Wright, Jennifer Gomes, Victoria Lombard and Courtney Hatten, and they will tell you it is also about “roots”. These Mortgage Professionals believe to serve their industry they first must willingly serve their community. Hands down, they do it well!

Building on a solid foundation of community involvement, University Lending associates stay involved, providing support for the Navarre Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), the Navarre Chamber of Commerce, Santa Rosa County Leadership, (Stacy was a graduate of the 2015 Leadership Class and Jennifer was a graduate in 2016), Navarre High School, Holley Navarre Middle School, NYSA, Loaves and Fishes and serving on the Military Affairs committee. The list does not stop there but there is no doubt each of these ladies strive to make a difference.

With combined loan and real estate experience spanning in excess 40 years, Stacy, Jennifer, Victoria and Courtney focus their expertise on assisting our local Veterans with home purchases, refinances and Construction loans. One exciting product is the Veterans Improvement Program (VIP) which allows up to $50,000 in upgrades and/or certain repairs (even a swimming pool!) to be financed in a VA purchase or refinance loan. University Lending also allows our Veterans to refinance with up to 100 percent cash out or construct a custom home using their VA home loan benefits. The financing options do not stop with just VA, the Navarre team has a rich tradition of providing home financing for Navarre community leaders, teachers, Ministers, snow birds, and everyday families who desire a new home for their family or a vacation spot to enjoy the emerald waters of the Gulf Coast.

With the assistance of an outstanding processing team comprised of Tammy Gibson, Beth Bruenn, and Tracey Ragsdale, the end result is speed, accuracy, competitive rates, low fees and a great homeownership experience! The Navarre team of University Lending Group appreciates your support and hope you will call on them to serve you with your mortgage needs and learn why University Lending is the “Smart Choice for Mortgages”!

