A month-long robbery spree that began in Navarre and ran through Santa Rosa and Escambia counties ended in a sentence of 25 years in state prison for Lonnie Locks, 19, after he pleaded guilty March 2 and 3.

Read the full article in the March 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.