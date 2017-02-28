Rice indicted for first degree murder

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced today that an Escambia County Grand Jury indicted Mary Barbara Craig Rice for First Degree Murder in the death of Kayla Crocker and Accessory after the Fact for the homicides of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Santa Rosa County.

Kayla Crocker was found by her mother on February 6, 2017 with a gunshot wound to her head.

Rice is scheduled to make a first appearance in Santa Rosa County on March 1, 2017 and will be arraigned on March 10, 2017 in Escambia County before Circuit Judge Joel Boles.

