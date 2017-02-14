Taking chances pays off for Leggett

Life is about taking chances and Jordan Leggett took a big one when he chose to come back to Clemson for his senior season.

Fresh off a 45-40 loss to Alabama in the national championship game on a January night in Arizona in 2016, Leggett made it known in the locker room, in the wake of his disappointment that he was passing on the NFL for a chance to return to school.

Earning his degree was part of the reason. The chance to go out a national champion was the other part.

“I wanted to come back and have a better season than I did last year, which I did,” Leggett said. “I wanted to get my degree, which I did. And I wanted to play for another national championship. It feels good it all paid off.”

That decision to come back to school wasn’t the first time the star tight end out of Navarre rolled the dice. He did it four years ago, too, when he graduated from high school a semester early and enrolled at Clemson.

There was a moment when he wanted to throw in the towel during a hectic first semester and just start fresh in the fall. His dad, Greg, encouraged him to stick it out.

