Adolff returns as head coach of Ice Flyers

Rod Aldoff is back as the head coach of the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning in a press release. It comes less than a day after Pensacola got rid of Kevin Hasselberg as its coach. Hasselberg was in his first year with the franchise.

Adolf guided the Ice Flyers to two SPHL championships, including one last spring, and also led Pensacola to a regular-season title during his three seasons as the head coach.

He takes over a team that is 15-15-6 and in seventh place in the league standings.

“I’m extremely excited to be here, and I look forward to meeting the new players and seeing the returning ones again,” Adolf said. “It’ll be fun seeing all the familiar faces around the arena and the community.”

Adolf was hired in the summer of 2016 to coach the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL but was let go after the franchise was sold to new ownership. He continued with the Edmonton Oilers’ affiliate in a scouting capacity. Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris was able to negotiate a deal with the Oilers over Adolf’s contract.

“The Oilers knew Rod wanted to coach and didn’t want to hold him back from an opportunity to get back behind the bench, especially in Pensacola,” Harris said.

