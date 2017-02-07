Raiders have strong showing in opener

Navarre’s boys weightlifting team opened its season Monday at home against Fort Walton Beach, winning six weight divisions en route to a 50-31 victory over the Vikings.

Nathan Crews won the crown at 119 pounds while Daniel Bost finished first at 183 pounds. Bo Herring took first at 219 pounds and Omari Green claimed first place at 199 pounds. Mark Struck placed first at 238 pounds while Jordan Jefferson won the heavyweight division.

Several Raiders took second, including Lee Jones at 154 pounds. Xavier Fernandez finished as the runner-up at 183 and Caleb Dale was second at 219. Tim Elenz placed second in the heavyweight division.

The Raiders are coming off their best season in program history, winning district and regional titles for the first time. They sent a record eight lifters to the state meet.

Head coach Jay Walls is confident the team will be in a position to contend again this year.

“I think we will be competitive because of the way our kids work and because of their commitment in the weight room,” Walls said. “We have some work to do, but I think we are going to be competitive once we get to the district and regional.”

