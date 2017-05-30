Williams eager to make impact in Raiders’ running attack

Chris Williams only got a small taste last season of what it’s like to play varsity football at Navarre.

Most of his time was spent on special teams, though he did manage to rush for 78 yards in a limited role out of the backfield.

As he prepares to put his sophomore year in the rear-view mirror, Williams has his sights set on making an impact for the Raiders, who are coming off one of their best seasons in school history.

“I want to play the best that I can. I’m really striving for a starting spot,” Williams said.

Williams is banking on what he learned from Michael Carter to help him along in his quest to be a key threat out of Navarre’s backfield. Carter finished his career as the program’s all-time leading rusher and is a freshman with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“He’s an amazing running back,” Williams said. “I learned a lot from him last year. I want to take what I learned and apply it to my game.”

Williams wants to provide a boost to a running attack that will be need players to step up and lead after losing more than half of its production with the loss of Carter (2,536). Navarre rolled up 3,889 rushing yards in all. Omari Green and Darnell Deas are expected to be key contributors as well.

Read the full article in the June 1 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

