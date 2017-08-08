Wagner gearing up for senior season with the Raiders

Saturn Wagner is on the football field running a route during a practice on a hot and humid July morning. The hard-working rising senior makes the catches look easy, as if he’s been playing the position his entire career.

You’d never know that two years ago, on a cold November night, Wagner suffered through one of those sports moments you hope no athlete ever has to experience.

Wagner has come a long way from a missed field goal in a playoff game and he’s ready to help the Raiders in their quest to contend for a state championship this season. Navarre head coach Jay Walls noted Wagner has the intangibles you want in an athlete.

“We know what kind of kid he is, we know how dependable he is and how hard he works,” Walls said.

Wagner is excited about his upcoming senior season and believes he has improved his speed – that’s a credit to his experience running track – and his ability to make big catches.

“It’s all about being confident and focusing on making the catch,” Wagner said.

