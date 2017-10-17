Valiant effort not enough for Navarre’s volleyball team

Folding would have been an easy thing to do for Navarre’s volleyball team last Monday night.

Down two games to one already and staring up at a 10-2 deficit against Pace, the Raiders had every reason to accept another loss and go home.

And then the momentum changed. The Raiders came to life and put everything they had into forcing a fifth and deciding game in this senior night matchup in Navarre.

In the blink of an eye, it seemed, the score was tied at 18-18 and the gym was buzzing with excitement.

An on-point serve by Alex Rebber and a kill by Caitlin Bethell soon had the Raiders in front 20-18.

The two teams found themselves tied at 22 and then again at 23, but Navarre was unable to secure the win as it fell 25-23 and lost the match in four games.

Although the loss was a difficult one, third-year head coach Michelle Lee admired the effort her team put forth against the Patriots.

“I’m not disappointed and I’m not mad,” Lee said. “Pace is a good team, a scrappy team, and you have to be on 100 percent with your offense to beat a team like that.”

Read the full article in the Oct. 19 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

