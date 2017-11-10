UWF closes out regular season Saturday against Wolves

The University of West Florida football team wraps up the regular season with a road game against West Georgia Saturday afternoon.

Already assured of the first winning season in program history, the Argonauts (6-3) go into the 2 p.m. EST Gulf South Conference showdown with an outside shot of making the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Argos would have to beat the Wolves (8-2) and then get some help to move into the top seven of the South Regional Rankings – they are 10th this week – but even the year doesn’t end with a postseason berth, progress has been made for a program in only its second year.

UWF dominated 2016 national runner-up North Alabama 30-7 last week for what could be argued is the biggest win in program history.

“We have a lot of guys that just keep getting better and keep growing,” Argos head coach Pete Shinnick said. “We knew the second year would be extremely difficult, but we feel great to be where we are. I’m excited for our program to keep moving in the right direction.”

Star Power

Mike Beaudry has thrown for 1,974 yards and 16 touchdowns. He threw three touchdowns last week against a North Alabama team that featured one of the best pass defenses in the country.

Chris Schwarz leads the running attack with 392 yards and four touchdowns.

Antoine Griffin has caught 39 passes for 514 yards and two scores. Ka’Ron Ashley leads the receiving corps with four touchdown catches and has racked up 270 yards.

Reggie Barnes leads the Argos in tackles with 68. He’s picked off three passes as well.

Willie Candler has thrown for 2,253 yards and 19 touchdowns to pace the Wolves. Cameron McGee leads the defense with 60 tackles.

Noteworthy

UWF is averaging 237.2 yards per game through the air and 108 on the ground per outing.

The Argos have forced 16 turnovers and have only turned the ball over 10 times.

Seven players have at least 40 tackles for UWF this season.

UWF is 11-9 all-time in program history, including a 6-5 record on the road.

West Georgia has won its last three games and has scored 40 or more four times while holding five teams to under 10 points.

