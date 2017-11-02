Three more Raiders expected to receive combine invitations

By Brian Lester on November 2, 2017

       

At some point next week, Navarre football standouts Josh Carter, James Segrest and Jordan Jefferson are expected to receive invitations to the National Combine.

Scheduled in conjunction with the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, the combine will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio in January. Teammate Dante Wright has already received an invitation.

Carter is the Raiders’ leading tackler, chalking up 80.5 and 4.5 sacks. The linebacker has also emerged as a key threat out of the backfield, rushing for over 100 yards last week and scoring his first offensive touchdown of the season.

Segrest and Jefferson, both defensive linemen, have come through with 40 tackles apiece and have combined to tally 10.5 sacks.

All three players are juniors and have played integral roles for a state-ranked Navarre team that is 7-1 and just won its fifth district championship in program history.

Read more in the Nov. 9 issue of Navarre Press.

