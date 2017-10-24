Taylor looking forward to one last Beach Bowl with his dad

Navarre senior linebacker Cade Taylor has mixed emotions about his final Beach Bowl Friday night.

“I’m sad because it’s the last one, but I’m also really excited about it. It’s a big game and I’m glad I get to be a part of it with my dad.”

His dad is Greg Taylor, Navarre’s defensive coordinator, and this moment, like all of the others they have shared over the course of the last four years at the high school level, is special.

“It’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives,” Greg said. “I remember his sophomore year we won the game and posed for pictures holding the trophy. It’s a special thing as a dad to experience, being able to coach my son.”

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

