Reigning SPHL MVP ready to shine for Ice Flyers

Sean Bonar is still on the ice inside the Bay Center early Thursday evening deflecting pucks from the few teammates who have stuck around to take some extra shots.

If Bonar could stay all night on the ice, he probably would. He’s that kind of goaltender.

“He’s always the last one off the ice,” first-year Pensacola Ice Flyers head coach Jeff Bes said. “His work ethic is infectious.”

To get a true grasp of the work ethic Bonar brings to the table, consider how the second day of training camp played out for the reigning MVP of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Bonar had been in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was in training camp with the Komets of the American Hockey League. He made it to Atlanta Wednesday and then drove down to Pensacola the next morning, barely making it into town in time for the start of the 10 a.m. practice.

“He got here about 20 minutes before we took the ice,” Bes said. “I told him he could just sit this one out but he wanted to be out there. It says a lot about his character and leadership.”

