Register ahead of schedule with recovery from injury

Sam Register isn’t out on the field running plays with the Navarre Raiders just yet, but he is running routes and that’s a good sign for the senior wide receiver. Register tore his ACL and suffered a slight tear to his meniscus in the state semifinal game against Lake Gibson last December.

“It’s not easy, but it’s all about having the right mindset,” Register said. “You have to want to get better and just keep working at it.”

Putting in the work hasn’t been an issue for Register, who finished last season with eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Not only does he work out with the team but he also works out with former Navarre quarterback Caine Adamson.

“I’m out here every day and couldn’t get better without my teammates,” Register said. “I also go over to the base and throw with Caine. We’re working a lot on my routes to get those crisp again.”

Read the full article in the Aug. 3 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

