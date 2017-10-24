Randolph tuned into football and music

Quentin Randolph’s story is one of perseverance. He could have given up a while ago, put football in the rear-view mirror and moved on to something else.

That’s what a lot of athletes do when they don’t get the chance to showcase their skills on a regular basis the way they did in high school. They figure there is no point.

Randolph, however, has stayed the course. He still shows up to practice every day and puts in the work for the University of West Florida football team. The former Navarre standout wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve been here three years now and have had some mishaps where I couldn’t play, but I learned a lot about patience and sticking through something once you get it started,” Randolph said. “I love my teammates and coaches. It’s been hard but I love the game of football.”

