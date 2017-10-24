Raiders’ volleyball season ends in district tournament

By Brian Lester on October 24, 2017

Hope ramped up to another level for Navarre’s volleyball team Tuesday night in the District 1-8A tournament at Gulf Breeze.

The Raiders jumped in front of top-seeded Niceville 4-2 and kept a step ahead of the Eagles early in the first game of their postseason showdown.

Tied at 10, the momentum changed. Niceville got on a roll. It went on to win the first game and then the match, sweeping Navarre into the offseason in three games. The Raiders fell 25-11, 25-15 and 25-12.

Losing is never easy but the pain was eased a bit by the fact that Navarre put forth a solid effort rather than play without purpose.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Navarre head coach Michelle Lee said. “I thought we played really well. We probably played the best we’ve ever had against Niceville.”

Navarre finishes the year at 5-11.

