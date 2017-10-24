Raiders’ volleyball season ends in district tournament

Hope ramped up to another level for Navarre’s volleyball team Tuesday night in the District 1-8A tournament at Gulf Breeze.

The Raiders jumped in front of top-seeded Niceville 4-2 and kept a step ahead of the Eagles early in the first game of their postseason showdown.

Tied at 10, the momentum changed. Niceville got on a roll. It went on to win the first game and then the match, sweeping Navarre into the offseason in three games. The Raiders fell 25-11, 25-15 and 25-12.

Losing is never easy but the pain was eased a bit by the fact that Navarre put forth a solid effort rather than play without purpose.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Navarre head coach Michelle Lee said. “I thought we played really well. We probably played the best we’ve ever had against Niceville.”

Navarre finishes the year at 5-11.

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

