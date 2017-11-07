Raiders tested in preseason soccer tournament

Navarre head girls’ soccer coach Rob Simon believes that if you want to face good teams in February, you’d better have some on your schedule during the regular season.

“It starts with the Niceville preseason tournament where we’ll face the Vikings from Fort Walton Beach and the Dolphins from Gulf Breeze,” Simon said prior to last week’s tourney. “We have several tough teams on our schedule every month between preseason and January. The competition will keep us sharp late in the season.”

Navarre 7, Fort Walton Beach 1

In their first game, the Raiders won easily, topping the Vikings 7-1 Nov. 2. Simon had the opportunity to see how some of the new players on his team would perform.

About 10 minutes into the game, Jennifer Seward passed to Hailey Bastian deep into the right corner. Bastian showed off her speed as she outran several defenders before putting the ball into the left lower corner of the goal to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

