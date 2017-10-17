Raiders still ranked in playoff power ratings poll

Navarre’s football team is sixth in the latest Florida High School Athletic Association playoff power ratings.

The Raiders, who are 10th in the Associated Press poll, have 36 points. They are 6-1 overall and 2-0 in District 2-6A. Navarre knocked off Milton 28-7 last week for its 15th consecutive road win and has a bye this week.

St. Augustine is still the No. 1 team in the power ratings poll with a point total of 43.67.

Crestview and Niceville are second and third with 41.17 and 39.14 points, respectively. Escambia sits in fourth with 39 points.

Pine Forest is fifth with 37 points. Gulf Breeze and Tate are about as close as two as two teams can get in the poll. The Dolphins are seventh with 34.86 points and the Aggies are eighth with 34.83 points.

The top eight teams in each region will make the playoffs, with the four district champions getting automatic bids. The remaining four teams selected will receive at-large bids based on points.

