Raiders move up a spot in power ratings poll

Navarre and Pine Forest are tied for fifth in the latest Florida High School Athletic Association Playoff Power Ratings poll for Region 1-6A. The Raiders and Eagles have 36 points apiece. Navarre defeated Pine Forest 27-14 in a game in Pensacola last month.

St. Augustine remains the top team in the poll with 44.29 points and Crestview is still holding down the second spot with 40.33 points. Separated by less than a point, Niceville (38.43) and Escambia (38.29) are third and fourth, respectively.

Gulf Breeze (36.14) and Nease (33.13) round out the poll.

The four district champions in each region will earn an automatic bid to the postseason and a first-round home game. The remaining four teams will be chosen as at-large bids based on points.

Navarre and Gulf Breeze square off Friday night in the Beach Bowl at Dolphin Stadium and a district championship will be on the line. The Raiders and Dolphins are both 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

