Raiders make progress during summer workouts

Six weeks of summer workouts are in the books for Navarre’s softball team, and head coach Kelly Hayes is thrilled with the progress her players made on the field and in the weight room. Hayes, who will be in her third season as the head coach in the spring, said the workouts this summer went even better than the first year she did them.

“It was a lot better this year,” Hayes said. “More than anything, I had a chance to see the incoming freshmen and we worked on a lot of the skills that you need to be successful. We also had a Tuesday night summer league and that made a big difference, too.”

Players hit the field four days a week for a little over an hour each day. They worked on base-running, hitting and fielding, and even spent time conditioning.

“Last year it was a lot more weight-training based. We did a lot more conditioning,” Hayes said. “This year we are focusing a lot more on skill work and then mixed in some weight training over the last three weeks of the summer.”

