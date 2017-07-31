Raiders kick off preseason camp

Football practice for the 2017 season is officially underway for the Navarre Raiders.

Navarre enters preseason camp on the heals of a successful two months of summer workouts.

“Attendance was outstanding in the summer and the majority of our guys worked hard, but we have a lot of work to do in camp,” Navarre head coach Jay Walls said.

Walls enters his sixth season as the head coach at Navarre and sports a 50-12 record. The Raiders have won three district championships with Walls at the helm and have also been to the playoffs in each of those seasons under Walls.

The Raiders went 12-2 last season and reached the state semifinals for the second time in program history.

As for the focus going into camp, the first week is all about Navarre.

“The first week we will focus on us, installing anything offensively, defensively or in the kicking game that we haven’t already installed,” Walls said. “We’ll also focus on improving and working on our fundamentals and technique and continue working on our conditioning.”

Navarre will play a preseason game against Chiles Aug. 17 at Bennett C. Russell Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. The Raiders open the regular season Aug. 25 against Pensacola Catholic at home.

Returning quarterback Sage Chambers can’t wait for the season to begin.

“Everyone is working hard,” Chambers said. “We’re just ready for the season to start.”

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

