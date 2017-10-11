Raiders hang on to spot in latest high school football poll

Navarre fell down but it’s not out of the latest 6A Associated Press football poll.

The Raiders lost 35-27 to Escambia Friday and dropped from seventh to 10th in this week’s poll. The Raiders have been in every poll this season.

Miami Central is still No. 1 and received eight first-place votes.

The loss to the Gators is the first of the year for Navarre, which has won 26 of its last 28 games in the regular season.

Navarre will put its 14-game road win streak on the line Friday night when it takes on Milton in a 7:30 p.m. game. The Raiders have not lost a road game since 2014.

The Associated Press Top 10 Florida high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 8A Record Pts Prv 1. Apopka (5) 6-1 82 3 2. Deerfield Beach (3) 3-2 80 2 3. Vero Beach (1) 5-0 65 5 4. Kissimmee Osceola 5-0 63 4 5. South Dade 5-0 47 7 6. Christopher Columbus Catholic 5-1 41 8 7. Dr. Phillips 4-1 38 1 8. Miramar 5-1 23 9 9. Miami Southridge 2-2 13 6 10. Wekiva 5-1 12 NR (tie)Winter Park 7-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole Ridge 10, Miami 4, Ridge Community 3, Spruce Creek 2.

Class 7A Record Pts Prv 1. St. Thomas Aquinas (9) 5-1 90 1 2. Plant 5-0 77 3 3. Venice 5-1 74 2 4. Lakeland 5-0 60 4 5. Braden River 3-1 52 6 6. Fleming Island 6-0 40 7 7. Viera 4-1 34 9 8. Bartram Trail 4-2 25 8 9. R.E. Lee 5-1 21 5 10. Columbia 4-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: East Ridge 6, Bartow 3, Dwyer 2, Forest Hill 1, Tampa Bay Tech 1.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Miami Central (8) 7-1 89 1 2. Miami Northwestern 4-1 73 3 3. Armwood (1) 5-0 72 2 4. Miami Carol City 3-1 70 4 5. Ocala Vanguard 5-0 54 5 6. St. Augustine 5-0 44 6 7. North Fort Myers 5-0 31 9 8. Mainland 3-3 13 8 (tie) Miami Norland 3-2 13 10 10. Navarre 5-1 12 7

Others receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Crestview 8, Escambia 3, Gainesville 3, Sebring 2.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Plantation American Heritage (9) 4-0 90 1 2. Cardinal Gibbons 5-0 78 2 3. Rickards 5-0 67 3 4. Jones 6-1 59 4 5. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 5-2 52 6 6. Godby 6-0 48 7 7. Bishop Moore 4-1 37 8 8. Bolles School 4-2 25 5 9. Immokalee 5-0 22 NR 10. Wakulla 5-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Palm Bay 4, West Florida 3, Ponte Vedra 1, Dunbar 1, Baker County 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Cocoa (9) 6-0 90 1 2. Fort Lauderdale University 4-0 76 2 3. Raines 5-1 70 3 4. Miami Washington 3-3 68 4 5. Dunnellon 5-1 56 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Oxbridge Academy (8) 4-1 89 1 2. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (1) 3-2 73 2 (tie) Clearwater Central Catholic 6-0 73 4 4. Lakeland Christian 5-0 59 5 5. Melbourne Central Catholic 3-2 54 3

Others receiving votes: First Academy-Orlando 6, King’s Academy 6.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. University Christian (9) 6-0 90 1 2. Champagnat Catholic 5-1 81 2 3. Victory Christian 5-0 68 5 4. Cambridge Christian 5-1 62 4 5. North Florida Christian 5-1 46 3

Others receiving votes: Moore Haven 13.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Madison County (8) 7-0 89 1 2. Pahokee (1) 4-1 80 2 3. Baker School 6-0 73 3 4. Dixie County 7-0 64 4 5. Union County 6-1 54 5

Others receiving votes: None.

