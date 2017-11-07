Raiders dominate Eagles in weightlifting opener

Three-time state champion Navarre opened its weightlifting season Thursday, powering past Pine Forest with a 73-13 victory.

There was excitement in the air as the Raiders, who have won four of the last five state championships, practiced all summer with this moment in mind: The start of a new season.

The Raiders won first place in every weight division except one.

Navarre started the day with a first-place win in the 101-pound weight class by Amaya Carnell and a second-place finish by Lily Williams. Carnell had a 125-pound bench press and a 120-pound clean-and-jerk for a combined lift of 245. Williams had a combined lift of 195.

