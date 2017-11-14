Raiders dominate another weightlifting meet

Navarre’s girls weightlifting team traveled to Niceville to take on a much-improved Eagle squad. However, after all of the points were counted, the mighty Raiders continued their dominance with a 65-25 victory over the Eagles.

The Raiders started the meet with a win in the 101-pound weight class by Amiyah Carnall and a second-place finish by Lily Williams.

Carnall had a 120-pound bench press and a 125-pound clean-and-jerk for a combined lift of 245. Williams had a combined lift of195.

In the 110-pound weight class, Savannah Bittler won with a 150-pound bench press and a 130-pound clean-and-jerk.

Katie Wells placed third with a 255-pound combined lift.

Alivia Woodberry placed second in the 119-pound weight class, setting a personal best 265-pound combine lift. Hailey Fair placed third with a 250-pound combined lift.

Natalya Garza won the 129-pound weight class with a 135-pound bench press and a 140-pound clean-and-jerk. Teammate, Brooke Hill placed second with a combined lift of 270 pounds.

