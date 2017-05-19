Raiders cap off spring football with win over Patriots

Dante Wright scored three touchdowns and the defense tightened up after allowing an early touchdown as Navarre rolled to a 21-7 win over Pace in its spring game Friday night in Pace.

The varsity was on the field for the final two quarters after the junior varsity teams played in the first half.

Using a quick-strike passing attack, the Raiders needed less than three minutes to put a touchdown on the board. Sage Chambers hit Wright on two big passing plays on the opening drive before Wright carried the ball six yards for a touchdown.

Pace countered a minute later before Navarre took the lead for good on a 65-yard run by Wright, who sped by the defense on his way to the end zone. The Raiders capped the scoring with Chambers’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Wright with four minutes to play.

Navarre’s defense was solid most of the night, using hard hits and great pass deflections to keep the Patriots from getting back into the game.

Navarre head coach Jay Walls was pleased with the effort his team put forth as it wrapped up its three-week spring football season.

“The guys worked hard in the weight room and it showed in the spring,” Walls said. “And knock on wood, but I think we made it out of spring without any serious injuries. That’s always good. We found out some things and made great plays, but we still have a lot of work to do. The good thing is the kids have a great effort and attitude and the next step is a great summer.”

The Raiders, coming off a 12-2 season where they reached the state semifinals for the second time in program history, will use the summer to prepare for the 2017 season, which begins Aug. 25 at home against Pensacola Catholic.

Read the full article in the May 25 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

