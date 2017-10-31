Porter, Sczesny among Raiders heading to regional meet

Dylan Porter and Olivia Sczesny both qualified in individual events for the regional meet that is scheduled for Wednesday at the Malcom Aquatic Center in Tallahassee.

Porter earned a regional berth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.17. That time was good enough for third place at the district meet last Friday at the University of West Florida.

Sczesny secured a regional berth in the 50 freestyle after taking sixth at the district meet with a time of 27.12.

Sczesny will also compete in the regional meet on three relay teams. She is on the 200 freestyle relay team with Alyssa Allen, Killian Casey and Robbins. They took fourth in a time of 1:50.52 at the district meet. Those four are also on the 400 freestyle relay squad, which took fourth at the district meet with a time of 4:09.07. The girls 200 medley relay team finished fifth at the district meet to secure a regional berth. It posted a time of 2:11.87. Sczesny is on that team with Casey, Robbins and Courtney Rodrigues.

The boys qualified in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Porter is on both squads. The 200 free relay team took fifth with a time of 2:11.87 and the 200 medley team was sixth at the district meet with a time of 1:42.12.

Read the full article in the Nov. 2 issue of the Navarre Press.

