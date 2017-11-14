Playoff Notebook: Postseason brings out the best in style among Raiders

Navarre head coach Jay Walls was asked an important question after the Raiders survived a 49-47 shootout against Niceville Friday night in a 6A playoff opener.

Someone wanted to know what he thought of Dante Wright’s hair. The junior wide receiver/defensive back left hair near the front of his head but shaved the top and back of it.

“It looks good on him,” Walls said with a laugh.

The change of hairstyle did nothing to change the way Wright plays the game. The area’s most electrifying player caught three touchdown passes and scored another off a 16-yard run as Navarre advanced on to the Sweet 16. The Raiders take on St. Augustine Friday night in a 6:30 p.m. game.

Senior quarterback Sage Chambers didn’t do anything to his hair but he did sport a Fu Manchu kind of look. He said he got the idea from Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“He’s my favorite quarterback and that’s where I got it from,” Chambers said. “We got a bunch of other guys with blonde hair. Dante has no hair on top of his head and bunch around his skull. It’s pretty cool. It’s playoff tradition.”

Read the full article in the Nov. 16 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

