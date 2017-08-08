One more moment of glory for Justin Gatlin

Justin Gatlin spoiled Usain Bolt’s farewell race.

The Pensacola native and Olympic champion sprinter edged Bolt and fellow American Christian Coleman by a slim margin in the 100-meter dash at the IAAF World Championships in London Saturday.

Gatlin crossed the finish line in a blazing time of 9.92. Coleman clocked in with a 9.94 and Bolt, the Jamaican great who announced he was retiring after the championship meet, finished the race in a time of 9.95 to take third.

Fans at London’s Olympic Stadium showered Gatlin with boos as he entered the stadium prior to the race, but Gatlin, twice banned from the sport for doping offenses, didn’t let the reaction from the crowd get the best of him as he went out and recorded his best time of the season.

Bolt is known as the fastest man in the world and was the favorite to win gold in the 100 Saturday.

