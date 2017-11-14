Navarre’s girls soccer team off to strong start

Navarre’s girls soccer team was impressive in its first week of the regular season, giving up just three goals in three games and winning two of them.

Raiders 8, Escambia 0

The Raiders opened their season at NYSA against Escambia Nov. 7 with an 8-0 win. Brenda Bishop returned to action from an injury and immediately improved the team with her speed.

In the third minute, Jennifer Seward brought the ball deep into the right corner. She fired the ball in front of the goal and Bishop arrived a second later to knock the ball into the net, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead. In the 10th minute, Seward made the same play, this time with Kileigh Whited receiving the ball and scoring from inside the box.

One minute later Whited was set up again by Anakah Madril going down the middle. Whited’s second goal made the score 3-0.

In the 14th minute, Hailey Bastian passed to Bishop from deep in the left corner. Bishop scored for the second time from fifteen yards out and the Raiders led 4-0.

Read the full article in the Nov. 16 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

