Navarre assured of top four seed in regional playoffs

Navarre is ranked fifth in this week’s FHSAA Playoff Power Ratings poll.

But that will change Sunday when the postseason pairings are released. Because the Raiders clinched the District 2-6A championship Friday night with a 29-23 win over Gulf Breeze, they are assured are of moving into the top four in Region 1.

Navarre, which is 7-1 on the season, has 37.50 points and is right behind Niceville (37.75). The two teams play Friday night in the regular-season finale and could very well meet again in week one of the playoffs.

St. Augustine is at the top of the poll with 43.50 points and Crestview is second with 42.14 points. Escambia is third (37.88). All three are district champs and assured of a top four spot.

Pine Forest sits in sixth with 34.38 points and Gulf Breeze and Tate are tied for the final spot with 33.38 points. Nease is on the outside looking in at the moment but still has a shot at the top eight as it has 33.33 points.

The top eight in each region make the postseason, with the four district champions earning one of the top four seeds in the regional playoffs. The remaining five spots are at-large.

The playoff pairings will be announced Sunday morning at 10 a.m. central time. The one-hour show will be broadcast live on NFHSNetwork.com and the brackets will be posted immediately after the show on FHSAA.org. The road to Orlando begins Nov. 10 with the top four seeds in each region hosting a first-round game.

