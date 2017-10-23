A look at how the top 10 teams fared over the weekend

Navarre didn’t play this past weekend but the other nine teams in the 6A Associated Press poll did, including No. 1 Miami Central, which was knocked off 21-7 by No. 2 Miami Northwestern.
Ranked 10th in last week’s poll, the Raiders take on rival Gulf Breeze this Friday night in the Beach Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Dolphin Stadium. It will mark the 10th time the two teams have met with a bowl trophy at stake.
But that’s not all.
The Raiders and Dolphins will also be playing for the District 2-6A title and an automatic berth in the playoffs. Navarre has won nine of the last 10 meetings.
Florida High School Football How They Fared
The Associated Press
Class 8A
|1. Deerfield Beach (6-2) beat Monarch 49-0.
|2. Vero Beach (7-0) beat Lincoln 35-7.
|3. Kissimmee Osceola (7-0) beat Haines City 43-0.
|4. South Dade (6-1) lost to
|Miami Palmetto17-7.
|5. Apopka (6-2) idle.
|(tie) Christopher Columbus Catholic (7-1) beat Miami Coral Park 48-6.
|7. Miramar (7-1) beat Everglades 52-0.
|8. Dr. Phillips (6-2) beat Olympia 31-10.
|9. Wekiva (7-1) beat Orlando University 61-7.
|(tie) Winter Park (9-0) beat Boone 27-7.
Class 7A
|1. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1) beat Boyd Anderson 38-14.
|2. Venice (7-1) beat Sarasota 42-7.
|3. Lakeland (7-0) beat South Broward 31-6.
|4. Plant (7-1) beat Tampa Freedom 58-6.
|5. Braden River (7-1) beat Lakewood Ranch 55-7.
|6. Bartram Trail (5-3) lost to Cocoa 38-21.
|7. Viera (5-1) idle.
|8. R.E. Lee (7-1) beat Andrew Jackson 70-0.
|9. Columbia (6-2) beat Fletcher 42-27.
|10. Fleming Island (6-2) lost to Creekside 32-27.
Class 6A
|1. Miami Central (8-2) lost to Miami Northwestern 21-7.
|2. Miami Northwestern (6-1) beat Miami Central 21-7.
|3. Armwood (8-0) beat Brandon 38-0.
|4. Ocala Vanguard (7-0) beat Lake Weir 42-0.
|5. Miami Carol City (4-2) beat Miami Washington 39-7.
|6. St. Augustine (7-0) beat Nease 35-23.
|7. North Fort Myers (7-0) beat Ida S. Baker 42-0.
|8. Mainland (4-3) beat New Smyrna Beach 65-0.
|9. Miami Norland (4-3) beat Hialeah-Miami Lakes 60-0.
|10. Navarre (6-1) idle.
Class 5A
|1. Plantation American Heritage (6-0) beat Miami Jackson 47-9.
|2. Cardinal Gibbons (6-1) beat Hallandale 33-6.
|3. Jones (8-1) beat Eustis 59-0.
|4. Godby (8-0) beat Pine Forest 19-12.
|5. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville (6-3) beat Ponte Vedra 21-3.
|6. Bishop Moore (5-1) idle.
|7. Rickards (5-2) lost to Raines 35-0.
|8. Bolles School (7-1) beat Terry Parker 48-14.
|9. Immokalee (6-0) did not report.
|10. Wakulla (6-2) idle.
Class 4A
|1. Cocoa (7-0) beat Bartram Trail 38-21.
|2. Fort Lauderdale University (6-0) beat Champagnat Catholic 27-15.
|3. Raines (7-1) beat Rickards 35-0.
|4. Dunnellon (6-1) idle.
|5. Miami Washington (3-5) lost to Miami Carol City 39-7.
Class 3A
|1. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (5-2) beat Doral Academy Charter 41-5.
|(tie) Oxbridge Academy (5-1) beat Fort Myers 18-0.
|3. Clearwater Central Catholic (8-0) beat Admiral Farragut 42-6.
|4. Lakeland Christian (6-1) lost to Lake Highland 31-3.
|5. Melbourne Central Catholic (5-3) beat South Fork 42-7.
Class 2A
|1. University Christian (7-1) lost to Madison County 37-14.
|2. Champagnat Catholic (5-2) lost to Fort Lauderdale University 27-15.
|3. Victory Christian (7-0) beat Cambridge Christian 35-34.
|4. Cambridge Christian (6-2) lost to Victory Christian 35-34.
|5. North Florida Christian (7-1) beat Jefferson County 48-20.
Class 1A
|1. Madison County (8-0) beat University Christian 37-14.
|2. Pahokee (6-1) beat Seminole Ridge 34-31.
|3. Baker School (7-0) idle.
|4. Dixie County (9-0) beat Fort White 27-14.
|5. Crescent City (5-2) lost to Bradford 52-15.
