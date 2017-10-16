A look at how the top 10 teams fared over the weekend

Navarre took care of business against Milton Friday night, winning 28-7, and was one of nine teams in the 6A Associated Press top 10 to win Friday night. The 10th-ranked Raiders improved to 6-1 overall and to 2-0 in District 2-6A play. Navarre also stretched its road win streak to 15 games.

The Raiders are idle this week and return to action Oct. 27 when they take on rival Gulf Breeze in the Beach Bowl. The winner will be crowned the district champion and earn an automatic berth to the playoffs.

Class 8A

1. Apopka (6-2) lost to West Orange 31-27. 2. Deerfield Beach (4-2) beat Douglas 35-0. 3. Vero Beach (6-0) beat Treasure Coast 42-0. 4. Kissimmee Osceola (6-0) beat Gateway 31-0. 5. South Dade (6-0) beat Miami Killian 47-7. 6. Christopher Columbus Catholic (6-1) beat Miami Beach 61-0. 7. Dr. Phillips (5-1) beat Orlando Freedom 35-8. 8. Miramar (6-1) beat Hallandale 34-6. 9. Miami Southridge (2-2) idle. 10. Wekiva (6-1) beat Evans 44-7. (tie) Winter Park (8-0) beat University 54-0.

Class 7A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) beat Fort Lauderdale 49-7. 2. Plant (6-0) beat Leto 50-6. 3. Venice (6-1) beat North Port 63-3. 4. Lakeland (6-0) beat Winter Haven 55-7. 5. Braden River (4-1) beat Sarasota 41-14. 6. Fleming Island (6-1) lost to Bartram Trail 32-16. 7. Viera (5-1) beat Martin County 49-0. 8. Bartram Trail (5-2) beat Fleming Island 32-16. 9. R.E. Lee (6-1) beat First Coast 42-7. 10. Columbia (5-2) beat Atlantic Coast 45-14.

Class 6A

1. Miami Central (8-1) beat Hialeah-Miami Lakes 59-0. 2. Miami Northwestern (5-1)beat Miami Carol City 16-7. 3. Armwood (6-0) beat King 56-0. 4. Miami Carol City (3-2) lost to Miami Northwestern 16-7. 5. Ocala Vanguard (6-0) beat Gainesville 31-24. 6. St. Augustine (6-0) beat Ed White 49-7. 7. North Fort Myers (6-0) beat Charlotte 41-0. 8. Mainland (4-3) beat Matanzas 24-3. (tie) Miami Norland (3-2) idle. 10. Navarre (6-1) beat Milton 28-7.

Class 5A

1. Plantation American Heritage (5-0) beat Cardinal Gibbons 23-19. 2. Cardinal Gibbons (5-1) lost to Plantation American Heritage 23-19. 3. Rickards (5-1) lost to Godby 21-6. 4. Jones (7-1) beat Poinciana 60-3. 5. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville (6-2) beat Westside 54-7. 6. Godby (7-0) beat Rickards 21-6. 7. Bishop Moore (5-1) beat Tavares 49-6. 8. Bolles School (5-2) beat Bishop Kenny 38-34. 9. Immokalee (6-0) beat Clewiston 41-10. 10. Wakulla (6-2) beat Florida 38-7.

Class 4A

1. Cocoa (6-0) idle. 2. Fort Lauderdale University (5-0) beat Everglades Preparatory Academy 34-14. 3. Raines (6-1) beat Oakleaf 41-3. 4. Miami Washington (3-4) lost to Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 35-20. 5. Dunnellon (6-1) beat North Marion 29-0.

Class 3A

1. Oxbridge Academy (4-1) idle. 2. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (4-2) beat Miami Washington 35-20. (tie) Clearwater Central Catholic (7-0) beat Calvary Christian-Clearwater 23-14. 4. Lakeland Christian (6-0) beat Frostproof 28-6. 5. Melbourne Central Catholic (3-3) lost to Fort Hill 44-42.

Class 2A

1. University Christian (7-0) beat Kingdom Prep 48-0. 2. Champagnat Catholic (5-1) idle. 3. Victory Christian (6-0) beat Admiral Farragut 30-9. 4. Cambridge Christian (6-1) beat Clearwater Academy 63-56. 5. North Florida Christian (6-1) beat FAMU 21-14.

Class 1A

1. Madison County (7-0) idle. 2. Pahokee (4-1) idle. 3. Baker School (7-0) beat Chipley 41-27. 4. Dixie County (8-0) beat Newberry 27-13. 5. Union County (6-2) lost to Fort White 40-0.

