A look at how the state-ranked football teams fared

Ranked since the beginning of the season, Navarre came through with another win Friday night, edging rival Gulf Breeze 29-23 in the Beach Bowl.

In the process, the 10th-ranked Raiders clinched the District 2-6A championship and a postseason berth.

Navarre also won the Beach Bowl trophy for the ninth time in the 10-year history of the series and pushed its road win streak to 16 games. The Raiders were one of eight teams in the top 10 in the state to win this weekend.

One of the teams that lost was No. 1 Miami Northwestern, which was tripped up 28-27 by Miami Norland. Fourth-ranked Miami Carol City was the other team to lose, falling 26-13 to Miami Central.

The Raiders wrap up the regular season this week against rival Niceville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bennett C. Russell Stadium.

Florida High School Football How They Fared

The Associated Press

Class 8A 1. Deerfield Beach (7-2) beat Piper 43-0. 2. Vero Beach (8-0) beat Fort Pierce Central 42-7. 3. Kissimmee Osceola (8-0) beat George Jenkins 38-0. 4. Apopka (6-3) lost to Wekiva 22-14. 5. Miramar (8-1) beat Western 27-25. 6. Christopher Columbus Catholic (8-1) beat Coral Gables 21-7. 7. Winter Park (9-0) idle. 8. South Dade (7-1) beat Miami Southridge 14-7. 9. Wekiva (8-1) beat Apopka 22-14. 10. Miami Palmetto (7-1) beat Miami Killian 35-6. (tie) Dr. Phillips (7-2) beat Cypress Creek 37-7. Class 7A 1. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) beat Blanche Ely 35-6. 2. Venice (8-1) beat Palmetto 42-16. 3. Lakeland (8-0) beat Kathleen 10-3. 4. Plant (8-1) beat Wiregrass Ranch 56-36. 5. Braden River (6-1) beat North Port 52-14. 6. Viera (6-1) beat South Fork 64-7. 7. R.E. Lee (8-1) beat Fletcher 20-6. 8. Columbia (7-2) beat First Coast 59-16. 9. Bartram Trail (6-3) beat Buchholz 53-21. 10. Tampa Bay Tech (9-1) beat Plant City 62-21. Class 6A 1. Miami Northwestern (6-2) lost to Miami Norland 28-27. 2. Miami Central (9-2) beat Miami Carol City 26-13. 3. Armwood (9-0) beat Hillsborough 28-6. 4. Miami Carol City (4-3) lost to Miami Central 26-13. (tie) Ocala Vanguard (8-0) beat Ocala Forest 35-0. 6. St. Augustine (8-0) beat Middleburg 38-0. 7. North Fort Myers (8-0) beat Cape Coral 41-0. 8. Mainland (5-3) beat Seabreeze 44-0. 9. Miami Norland (5-3) beat Miami Northwestern 28-27. 10. Navarre (7-1) beat Gulf Breeze 29-23. Class 5A 1. Plantation American Heritage (8-0) beat Hallandale 44-0. 2. Cardinal Gibbons (7-1) beat Stranahan 46-6. 3. Jones (9-1) beat Tavares 56-0. 4. Godby (9-0) beat Florida 37-7. 5. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville (7-3) beat Bishop Kenny 35-7. 6. Bishop Moore (7-1) beat Eustis 35-7. 7. Bolles School (8-1) beat Ponte Vedra 33-23. 8. Immokalee (8-0) beat Mariner 50-0. 9. Wakulla (7-2) beat Rickards 24-15. 10. Baker County (8-1) beat Ridgeview 35-21. Class 4A 1. Cocoa (8-0) beat Pahokee 45-0. 2. Fort Lauderdale University (7-0) beat Village Academy 2-0. 3. Raines (8-1) beat Lincoln 49-24. 4. Dunnellon (7-1) beat West Port 42-8. 5. Glades Central (7-2) beat Cardinal Newman 40-24. Class 3A 1. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (6-2) beat Flanagan 70-0. 2. Oxbridge Academy (6-1) beat Everglades Preparatory Academy 69-12. 3. Clearwater Central Catholic (9-0) beat Cardinal Mooney 24-3. 4. Melbourne Central Catholic (6-3) beat Port Orange Atlantic 63-12. 5. First Academy-Orlando (8-0) beat Lake Highland 21-14. Class 2A 1. University Christian (6-1) idle. 2. Victory Christian (7-1) lost to Fort Meade 16-8. 3. Champagnat Catholic (5-2) idle. 4. North Florida Christian (7-1) idle. 5. Cambridge Christian (7-2) beat Carrollwood Day 55-20. Class 1A 1. Madison County (9-0) beat Suwannee 50-19. 2. Pahokee (6-2) lost to Cocoa 45-0. 3. Baker School (9-0) beat Northview 42-25. 4. Dixie County (10-0) beat Williston 49-9. 5. Wildwood (8-0) beat The Villages 42-35.

