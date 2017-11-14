Leggett sidelined until next season

New York Jets rookie tight end Jordan Leggett had surgery on his knee last Thursday and is out for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The knee injury has nagged him all year but he managed to play in three preseason games. He was active for only one game in the regular season but never got on the field.

The first from Navarre to make it to the NFL, the two-time Mackey Award finalist was taken in the fifth round by the Jets in April after helping to lead Clemson to a national championship.

The Jets were hopeful he’d be able to play right away and be an integral part of their offense. Those plans are on hold until 2018.

Leggett announced on his Twitter account last Thursday that his surgery was a success and he thanked everyone for their prayers. He was at Navarre’s playoff opener against Niceville the next night, sitting in a wheelchair on the sideline chatting with former Navarre running back great Dwayne Carter, his friend and former teammate. He was treated to win as the Raiders held off the Eagles 49-47 to advance in the playoffs.

