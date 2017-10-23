Leggett remains sidelined with knee injury

Seven games into the regular season, Jordan Leggett is still waiting for his opportunity to get on the field for the New York Jets.

The rookie from Navarre did practice last Wednesday and Thursday but his knee swelled up and forced him out of practice on Friday. The fifth-round pick of the Jets is expected to undergo further testing to determine just how bad his knee injury is.

Leggett played in three of the four preseason games for the Jets but his regular-season debut has been on hold. The two-time Mackey Award finalist at Clemson is the first NFL player from Navarre.

The Jets lost 31-28 to the Dolphins Sunday and have lost their last two games. They are 3-4.

