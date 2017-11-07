Ice Flyers are fans of new format for playoffs

Pensacola head coach Jeff Bes coached in Fayetteville last year and his team played the Ice Flyers in the opening round of the playoffs.

If the new Southern Professional Hockey League postseason format had been in place a year ago – one where the top three teams get to pick their first-round opponent — Bes is pretty sure of one thing.

“I can tell you last year we wouldn’t have picked Pensacola,” Bes said.

And no one would have blamed him. After all, his Fayetteville team entered last year’s postseason as the No. 2 seed and played seventh-seeded Pensacola. It was swept in two games.

Under the new format, the first round is dubbed the challenge round and will allow the top three teams to pick their playoff opponent from the remaining five teams. The two teams that don’t get picked will play each other in the first round.

The teams still standing after round one will then be matched up according to their original seed.

“I think it’s exciting,” Bes said. “You might be better against one team as opposed to another. A lot will go into the decision.

Read the full article in the Nov. 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email

