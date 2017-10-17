Hering brothers on opposite sides of field in college football showdown

Huntingdon’s matchup with Maryville Saturday was dubbed the Hering Bowl by those close to the Navarre football program. The game featured Chris and Bo Hering. They are brothers and both former Raiders. Chris is a junior and plays on the offensive line at Huntingdon and Bo is a freshman linebacker at Maryville.

And for the first time in their careers, they were on opposite sidelines.

“It was weird,” Chris said. “It reminded me of high school when the two of us would go up against each other in practice.”

A host of family and friends made the trip to Montgomery for the game and the fan base included Navarre head football coach Jay Walls.

Their father, Chris, admitted earlier last week that he had mixed feelings about the two having to face each other on the field. At the same time, he is thrilled the two both have an opportunity to play at the next level.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Chris said. “They have both put a lot of work in to get to this point. I’m extremely proud of them.”

