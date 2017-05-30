Harshany on radar of college recruiters as he gears up for senior season at Navarre

He once took a Chinese course at the University of West Florida. His ACT score is a 33. The military academies — Navy, Army, Air Force — along with Ivy League schools Princeton and Yale are showing interest in him.

Then there is Duke. It’s willing to throw an academic scholarship offer Matt Harshany’s way. Of course, Navarre’s rising senior point guard isn’t likely to accept it since he isn’t interested in walking on at one of the elite hoops programs in the country and having only a small chance of seeing the floor.

“I asked him if that’s something he’d be interested in doing,” his head coach, Taf Bentley, said in an interview. “He said ‘No, coach. I want to play. I want to compete.’”

Harshany does indeed love to compete, and no moment highlighted his competitive drive more than a night in late January against Niceville. Navarre trailed the Eagles by as many as 16 and then Harshany took over with a dazzling fourth-quarter performance.

He drilled four 3-pointers to fuel a 19-point performance in the final quarter, nearly willing the Raiders to a win before they fell 62-54 in a riveting district game.

“I’m just competitive,” Harshany said. “I just want to win. My teammates and coach do a good job of getting me the ball and putting in good spots to score.”

As for the attention he’s receiving on the recruiting trail?

“It’s definitely motivation for me,” Harshany said. “It drives me to keep working hard and to do what I can to have a great senior year.”

