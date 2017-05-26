Cronin part of no-hitter effort in SEC tournament

Matt Cronin pitched his way into SEC history Thursday night, combining with two other pitchers to help the Arkansas Razorbacks knock off Auburn 12-0 in an elimination game in the conference tournament Thursday night.

The former Navarre standout struck out six batters in three innings of work. Dominic Taccolini and Josh Alberius were also part of the no-hitter, which was the first in SEC tournament history.

Cronin is having a stellar freshman season at Arkansas, fashioning a 3-0 record and a 1.10 ERA.

He has pitched in 16 1/3 innings and has struck out 27 while walking only nine. Read more about his success here in a feature that was done on him earlier this season in the Navarre Press.

