Concussion concerns remain despite efforts to make game safer

Football fever has reached its peak. The stadium is buzzing with excitement. The band is playing. The fans are cheering. The players are amped up for another gridiron battle, the sound of pads popping providing the soundtrack to the evening.

The scene unfolds across America each week during football season, a sign that the game is still wildly popular despite the cloud of concerns that hang over it, most notably concussion fears.

As a parent of two sons who play – one a high school star at Navarre who plays Friday nights and the other a rising standout who plays on Saturdays with the Navarre Youth Sports Association – Stacy Wright loves the game and loves supporting her children in their athletic endeavors.

So when the ball is kicked off, Wright leans on faith and trust to avoid letting injury fears overtake her enjoyment.

“I pray. I pray over the game and the teams, on both sides,” Wright said.

