Championship quest begins for the Navarre Raiders

Navarre’s football team wants to win a state championship, and on Friday night, the 10th-ranked Raiders will begin their quest for high school football’s ultimate prize, opening postseason play against Niceville in a 7:30 p.m. showdown at Bennett C. Russell Stadium. The winner moves on to play the winner of the St. Augustine vs. Tate game.

The Raiders and Eagles played last week to close out the regular season, with Navarre rolling to a 42-20 win.

Navarre finished the regular season 8-1 and as district champions for the fifth time in program history. It has won its last three games and is 30-4 over the last three years, an impressive run of success for one of the Panhandle’s top programs. Niceville is 6-3.

The playoff appearance is the ninth for the Raiders and the sixth under head coach Jay Walls. He is 58-14 record in six seasons.

A year ago, the Raiders finished 12-2 and marched to the state semifinals for the second time in program history. They have talked about being relentless this season to put themselves in a position to contend for a championship. Their goal now is to win four games and reach the 6A state championship game Dec. 8 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Playoff Matchups

No. 1 St. Augustine vs. No. 8 Tate

No. 4 Navarre vs. No. 5 Niceville

No. 3 Escambia vs. No. 6 Pine Forest

No. 2 Crestview vs. No. 7 Gulf Breeze

