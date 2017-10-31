Carter accustomed to the running back life

His dad, Tony, played running back and coaches the position at Navarre. His two brothers, Michael and Dwayne, rank one and two on the Raiders’ all-time rushing list.

Being a running back is in Josh Carter’s DNA, although his reputation as a football star has been built on the strength of his stellar play on the defensive side of the ball.

Friday night in the Beach Bowl against Gulf Breeze, Carter showcased his running skills in a way he never has before, rushing for more than 100 yards to help propel Navarre to a 29-23 win.

“My whole family is running backs,” Carter said. “It’s nothing new. It’s not anything I’ve experienced before. I’m glad I was able to play it in this game.”

Carter played running back in youth football and has been used in the backfield on occasion this season, coming into the game with 54 yards and a touchdown.

