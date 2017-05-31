Blue Wahoos Daily: Mahle impressive in win over Jacksonville

Welcome to Blue Wahoos Daily where a recap will be provided each day about the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. This will be in addition to the features that run on the team each week in the Navarre Press.

Pensacola 6, Jacksonville 0

Quick Hits

Tyler Mahle worked seven scoreless innings and struck out a career-high nine batters in Tuesday’s series opener against the Jumbo Shrimp.

Mahle allowed only three hits in his shutout victory. He is 6-2 with a 1.55 ERA. His six wins is the most in the Southern League and his performance was witnessed in person by Dick Williams, the president of baseball operations and general manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Mahle, in his first season at the Double-A level, is the Reds’ 12th-best prospect.

Gabriel Guerrero had one of the biggest hits, smacking a two-run single to right in the fourth that drove in two runs and pushed the Pensacola lead to 4-0. Eric Jagielo also drove in two runs. Pensacola tallied six hits in all.

The win was the sixth in shutout fashion for the Blue Wahoos, who are 29-22 overall and in first place in the South Division. Pensacola leads second-place Biloxi by three games in the race for the first-half division crown. The Blue Wahoos are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Southern League Spotlight

Chattanooga exploded for 11 runs in an 11-0 victory over Birmingham Tuesday night. Ryan Strausborger paved the way with three hits. He also scored three runs for the Lookouts, who are 29-22 and in second place in the North Division.

Justin O’Conner continues his mastery of extra-base hits. The Montgomery Biscuits star racked up his 14th double in Tuesday’s 8-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies. O’Connor leads the league in doubles, with his latest driving in two runs to help Montgomery improve to 27-24.

