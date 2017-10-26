Big-time invite for Navarre’s Dante Wright

In typical Dante Wright fashion, the star wide receiver for the Navarre Raiders was humble in the wake of his big news.

He received a letter this week that informed him of his invitation to the National Combine during the weekend of U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.

Wright is one of the most electrifying high school football players in the country. His speed and skill are tough to match. Considering all of that, it’s no surprise he was invited to Texas.

“It’s a blessing,” Wright said. “Hard work is paying off I guess.”

So was the invite expected?

“Not really. I wasn’t really expecting it,” Wright said. “When it came in, I was happy.”

