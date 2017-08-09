Bethell earns preseason all-conference recognition

Former Navarre soccer standout Kameron Bethell has been named a preseason All-Gulf South Conference selection.

Bethell is coming off a year where he scored eight goals and dished out eight assists for West Florida, which finished 10-5-3 last season and advanced to the championship game of the conference tourney.

He is entering his junior season with the Argos and has been an impact player since he arrived on campus. He led the team in assists and points (16) and was an all-conference and all-region selection a year ago.

The Argos open their season Sept. 1 with a game against Tampa.

